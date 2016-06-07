COPENHAGEN, June 7 Vestas

* Says EDF Energy Renewables places order for five V164-8.0 MW turbines for the Blyth Offshore wind farm in the UK

* Says installation expected in 2017

* Says order is for 15-year full scope service contract with availability guarantee

* Says project located 5.7 km off the coast of Blyth, north of Newcastle, UK; 45 m water depth

* Says project located 5.7 km off the coast of Blyth, north of Newcastle, UK; 45 m water depth

* Says the 41.5 MW Blyth Offshore Demonstrator Project will test several innovative technologies including a 66 kV electrical infrastructure, which will result in significant cost saving for producing offshore wind power, and gravity base foundations