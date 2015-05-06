(Adds comments from analyst, CEO, share price, background)

COPENHAGEN May 6 Denmark's Vestas posted strong first-quarter operating profits and raised 2015 forecasts by more than expected after record orders, sending shares in the world's largest wind turbine maker higher.

Vestas said it now expected a minimum 7.5 billion euros of revenues this year, up from a previous forecast of at least 6.5 billion euros, with an operating margin of a least 8.5 percent, up from a minimum of 7.0 percent previously.

While investors and analysts had expected higher forecasts after the company's unprecedented order intake they were still taken aback by the extent of the upgrades.

The company said two-thirds of the increase in its sales forecast was due to the unexpectedly high level of orders while a third was thanks to the U.S. dollar, which continues to be strong against European currencies.

Vestas' notoriously volatile shares jumped as much as 6.5 percent and were up nearly 4 percent at 327 crowns by 0930 GMT.

Orders in the first quarter amounted to 1,750 megawatts (MW) compared to 6,500 MW for the full year in 2014.

"It's very early in the year and I hadn't expected for them to hike guidance so much," said Alm Brand analyst Michael Friis Jorgensen.

"It's not a one off. We have already started strongly in the second quarter and there are a lot of deals in the pipeline with framework agreements," he said, referring to longer-term deals.

Vestas, which made a profit in 2014 after a protracted period of losses, profit downgrades, job losses and cost cuts, said it would now have free cash flow of at least 600 million euros, up from a previous forecast of 400 million euros.

It said operating profit before one-off items amounted to 79 million euros ($89 million) in the first quarter, up from 40 million euros a year ago. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a 19 percent rise to 47.7 million euros.

Vestas Chief Executive Anders Runevad said the strong results stemmed from a 29 percent rise in deliveries of turbines, especially in the United States, from a year earlier and noted that orders during the quarter came from 20 countries.

Vestas last week received one of its single largest orders yet, from a division of Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway for a 400 MW farm in Nebraska.

($1 = 0.8896 euros) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen and Sabina Zawadzki; editing by David Clarke)