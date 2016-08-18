* Quarterly operating profit soars on strong demand
* Company upgrades forecasts for year
* Turbine makers helped by expansion of renewable energy
COPENHAGEN, Aug 18 Wind turbine maker Vestas
posted much higher than expected second-quarter results
and lifted its 2016 revenue and profitability forecasts, showing
it can exploit growing demand for renewable energy.
Wind turbine makers are benefiting from a new focus on
renewables, encouraged by the Paris global climate summit last
year and the extension of a key U.S. tax credit.
Vestas faces tougher competition from a planned merger of
Gamesa and Siemens Wind Power, while China's
Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co Ltd is
another rival for market leadership.
Vestas shares surged as much as 12 percent after
second-quarter operating profit before special items increased
175 percent to 399 million euros ($451.4 million), more than
double a forecast for 190 million in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
"Volume had a big impact in the quarter as well as a very
good execution," Chief Executive Anders Runevad told Reuters,
citing high levels of activity and solid margins on projects as
primary drivers behind the 46 percent revenue growth.
"I think we have a shown a good track-record of scaling up
production and we have a flexible production set-up," Runevad
told investors. He said turbine blades were the most critical
point in production due to needing the most capital.
Vestas derived nearly 27 percent of its quarterly order
intake from the United States, showing the upturn in the
American wind power business since the country extended its
Production Tax Credit (PTC) last December.
"We are very happy with the market share gained in the U.S.
and we see it as a stable market midterm," Runevad told Reuters.
FORECASTS INCREASED
On the backdrop of its strongest second-quarter results, the
company upgraded its 2016 revenue forecast to at least 9.5
billion euros from a previous minimum of 9.0 billion. It also
lifted its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin to a
minimum 12.5 percent from a previous minimum 11.0 percent.
After posting a record high order intake in the last
quarter, Vestas' capacity delivery rose 56 percent this quarter
amounting to a total of 2,491 MW, testing its production limits.
"It doesn't worry the investors, because Vestas has
"delivered the goods" through so many quarters. They have an
organization which works," said Sydbank chief analyst Jacob
Pedersen. Ahead of the report Sydbank had a "Buy" recommendation
on the share.
The shares were also supported by the company launching a
share buy-back programme of 400 million euros ($453 million).
The company said its dividend policy would not be affected by
the buy-back programme and would remain at 25-30 percent of the
net result of the year.
Shares traded 9 percent higher at 531.5 Danish crowns by
1020 GMT. It has performed very strongly since it bottomed out
in 23.25 crowns in November 2012 but remains a distance from its
all-time high of 700 crowns reached in June 2008.
The industry has enjoyed a turnaround after overcapacity and
the withdrawal of some government subsidies during the global
economic downturn.
Britain on Tuesday approved plans to expand an offshore wind
farm project that could ultimately have more than 600 turbines
spread across an area of the North Sea more than twice the size
of London.
Vestas ousted its CEO Ditlev Engel three years ago after a
string of profit warnings, slashed its workforce and shut down
some facilities. Engel was replaced by Anders Runevad who made
turbines more price competitive.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
