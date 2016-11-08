COPENHAGEN Nov 8 Wind turbine maker Vestas
posted third-quarter results on Tuesday that exceeded
expectations, while lifting its forecasts for the year on the
back of a 17 percent increase in orders between July and
September.
Vestas said it expected 2016 revenue of 10.0-10.5 billion
euros ($11.1-11.6 billion) compared with a minimum of 9.5
billion euros previously.
It also lifted its guidance for the margin on earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items to 13-14
percent from a minimum of 12.5 percent before, and said it
expected free cash flow of at least 1 billion euros compared
with a minimum of 800 million euros previously.
"The upgrades are based mainly on improved delivery
visibility for the remainder of the year," the company said in a
statement.
Third-quarter operating profit before special items rose 87
percent to 433 million euros, beating the 312 million expected
by analysts in a Reuters poll.
Revenue for the quarter came in at 2.90 billion euros, also
beating expectations of 2.48 billion.
($1 = 0.9047 euros)
