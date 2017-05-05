COPENHAGEN May 5 The world's biggest wind
turbine maker, Vestas, posted better than expected
first-quarter operating profit on Friday and stuck to its
full-year revenue and profit margin guidance.
Operating profit jumped 148 percent year on year to 211
million euros ($231.6 million), beating the consensus of 183
million forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts, helped by a 29
percent revenue increase and near doubling of its profit margin
to 11 percent.
Vestas said it is still forecasting 2017 sales of between
9.25 billion euros and 10.25 billion euros and EBIT margin of
12-14 percent.
($1 = 0.9112 euros)
(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard and Stine Jacobsen; Editing by
David Goodman)