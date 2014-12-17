COPENHAGEN Dec 17 Danish turbine maker Vestas
welcomed an extension of a U.S. tax break on wind
production that is crucial for the industry but said the fact
that it only lasts until the end of the year gave the company
little time to fulfil orders.
The U.S. Senate late on Tuesday renewed the production tax
credit (PTC), one of dozens of temporary tax breaks known as
"extenders", most of which expired at the end of 2013.
While this meant the tax break would apply retroactively for
all of 2014, the uncertainty in the months before the Senate
approval had caused power producers to delay turbine purchases.
The extension also offered no guarantee that the PTC would be
renewed to cover 2015.
Michael Zarin, head of external communications at Vestas,
the world's biggest turbine maker, said on Wednesday that the
company welcomed the extension.
"However, the business reality is this only provides a
two-week long window to receive and execute orders," he said.
"This is challenging for our customers, our U.S. manufacturing
facilities, and dedicated employees."
Turbine makers General Electric, Siemens,
Gamesa and Suzlon are also active in the
United States, home to almost 20 percent of the world's
installed turbines.
The uncertainty about the U.S. tax break has helped push
down Vestas' share price, which has fallen more than 30 percent
since a peak in June. The United States accounts for around a
fifth of Vestas's revenue.
Analyst Jacob Pedersen from Sydbank said in a note to
clients that the short extension would not mean much for
Vestas's activity in the United States.
He said that the PTC could be extended further but that it
would have to be early in 2015 in order to avoid a significant
downturn in the U.S. turbine market in 2016.
Zarin said Vestas remained optimistic that U.S. lawmakers
would ultimately provide a more predictable and long-term policy
mechanism to drive continued investment in clean energy.
The company's shares were down 1 percent at 1434 GMT on
Wednesday, underperforming a 1.1 percent rise in the Danish
benchmark OMXC20CAP index.
