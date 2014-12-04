COPENHAGEN Dec 4 The U.S. House of
Representatives voted on Wednesday to renew a package of
temporary tax breaks, known as the "extenders", including a wind
production tax credit (PTC) crucial for turbine makers such as
Denmark's Vestas.
The PTC will be extended for one year retroactively for 2014
if the Senate and President Barack Obama concur.
"People were expecting a two-year extension, so this is less
than expected," Nordea analyst Patrik Setterberg said in a note
to clients.
However, he said the Senate had previously argued it wanted
a two-year tax package, leading him to conclude the final deal
could still change.
"The outcome in the Senate and the final details of the
extension, which are expected at a later stage, will decide
whether it is a good or bad deal," Setterberg said, adding it
was too early to estimate the potential impact on company
results.
Sydbank analyst Jacob Pedersen had previously said shares in
Vestas, the world's biggest wind turbine maker, could outperform
the market by more than 10 percent within a week or so if the
PTC was extended.
General Electric, Siemens, Gamesa
and Suzlon are also active in the U.S. wind power
industry, home to almost 20 percent of the world's installed
turbines.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Mark Potter)