BRIEF-Krynica Vitamin's supervisory board proposes FY 2016 div. of 0.17 zloty/shr
* SUPERVISORY BOARD PROPOSES FY 2016 DIVIDEND OF 0.17 ZLOTY/SHARE
ISTANBUL, March 20 Turkish electronics and white goods maker Vestel targets 30 percent growth in domestic sales and a minimum 10 percent total revenue growth in 2013, its executive board chairman said on Wednesday.
Vestel will invest 100 million euros ($129 million) this year and also will look for acquisition opportunities, Turan Erdogan told reporters. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ece Toksabay)
June 1 Dollar-store chain operator Dollar General Corp reported a 5.3 percent drop in quarterly profit due to the early retirement of its debt and higher costs.