ISTANBUL, March 20 Turkish electronics and white goods maker Vestel targets 30 percent growth in domestic sales and a minimum 10 percent total revenue growth in 2013, its executive board chairman said on Wednesday.

Vestel will invest 100 million euros ($129 million) this year and also will look for acquisition opportunities, Turan Erdogan told reporters. ($1 = 0.7760 euros) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan, Writing by Ece Toksabay)