ISTANBUL, Sept 26 Turkish electronics and domestic appliances maker Vestel will start producing smartphones in January, Chairman Turan Erdogan told Reuters on Thursday.

The company is talking to GSM network operators in Turkey and abroad, Erdogan said in an interview on the sidelines of a conference, as the Istanbul-based company seeks to enter the fiercely competitive smartphone market.

"We plan to sell (smartphones) in both domestic and international markets. We will produce millions. We will become one of the leading players in this market," Erdogan said.