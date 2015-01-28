BRIEF-Global Cosmed FY net result swings to loss of 5.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
ISTANBUL Jan 28 Turkish electronics and domestic appliances maker Vestel said on Wednesday it expected 2014 sales to have grown more than 20 percent to over 7.5 billion lira ($3.18 billion).
Vestel expects to sell 1 million mobile phones in the domestic market in 2015, it said in a statement to Istanbul stock exchange.
($1 = 2.3589 liras) (Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 45.95 billion roubles ($806.85 million) versus 31.89 billion roubles year ago