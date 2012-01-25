BRIEF-Industria REIT on track to report at top range of FY17 FFO forecast
* Is on track to report FFO guidance at top of 17.9 - 18.1 cents per security band Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN Jan 25 Denmark's Vestjysk Bank and Aarhus Lokalbank on Wednesday announced plans to merge their operations.
The merger would result in a share swap equal to four Aarhus Lokalbank shares per new share in Vestjysk Bank, the banks said in a statement.
The banks kept their outlook for core earnings for 2011 and will announce a further outlook at a later stage, they said.
The merged bank was expected to generate core earnings of 550-600 million Danish crowns ($96.0-104.8 million) in 2012, the banks said in the statement.
Vestjysk Bank would carry out a share issue of 250-300 million crowns aimed at existing shareholders in connection with the merger, the bank said.
($1 = 5.7278 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom. Editing by Jane Merriman)
* Entered deed of absolute sale with Sta. Clara estate to purchase property in Bata, Bacolod City for 150 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: