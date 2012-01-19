* Small bank says may ask govt to convert hybrid loan

* Says conversion could make govt the main shareholder

* Says has not applied for conversion yet

* Shares slide 12.5 pct (Adds details, background, share price)

COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Small Danish financial institution Vestjysk Bank said on Thursday it was considering asking the government to come to its aid by converting a hybrid loan into equity, which could put the government in control of the bank.

Vestjysk Bank, which got a state hybrid capital loan of 1.44 billion crowns ($248.20 million) to help it through the financial crisis, could become the 11th small Danish bank to be taken over by administrators since the crisis began in 2008.

The tiny bank, which nonetheless ranks as Denmark's eighth biggest, has also issued 7.7 billion crowns in government-guaranteed bonds, which mainly mature this year and next year.

Shares in Vestjysk Bank slid 12.5 percent to 14.0 crowns by 10.46 GMT, putting the bank's market capitalisation at about 175 million crowns.

"The bank, as part of its constant assessment of its capital position, is investigating the possibilities for partially utilising the conversion option linked to the bank's acceptance of state capital," Vestjysk Bank A/S said in a statement.

"An eventual conversion could, depending on the point in time of conversion and amount converted, lead to the state being the main shareholder in the bank," said Vestjysk Bank.

It added, however, that so far it had not applied to the authorities for conversion of the loan into equity and said that there had been no change in its financial position that would necessitate a conversion.

Financial daily Borsen said on Thursday that the bank would soon end up in the government's arms through conversion of the hybrid loan and said Business and Growth Minister Ole Sohn had briefed members of parliament on the matter on Tuesday.

Denmark has the most fragmented banking sector of any of the Nordic countries, with more than 100 banks, though that number is down from around 220 banks in the early 1990s.

Many of the country's small local and regional banks have been hard hit by the financial and economic crisis, which has forced them to write off loans issued during a property boom that made Danish households some of the most indebted in Europe.

Credit exposure to agriculture is another a problem spot for many Danish local banks operating in rural areas.

The biggest bank failures so far in Denmark have been those of Roskilde Bank in August 2008 and Amagerbanken in February last year.

Denmark's central bank said on Jan. 11 that Danish banks are generally sound and that large and mid-sized financial institutions had sufficient capital to withstand economic conditions much worse than what is expected.

But analysts say that a half dozen more small Danish banks could fail and worries about more bank failures last year caused government bond yields to rise briefly, against a declining trend which has taken the state's borrowing costs below those of Germany. ($1 = 5.8018 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)