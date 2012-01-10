COPENHAGEN Jan 10 The head of Denmark's Vestjysk Bank, a small regional lender, said on Tuesday the bank is functioning well and not in crisis.

The remarks from Chief Executive Frank Kristensen followed a report in financial daily Borsen on Tuesday that Vestjysk Bank could fall into state hands after large banks refused to come to its aid.

"We are not in a crisis situation," Kristiansen said on TV2 News. "We are not on the way (to going) over the edge."

Vestjysk Bank is Denmark's eighth biggest bank.

Financial regulators visited the bank before Christmas and demanded that it take further writedowns of 481 million crowns ($82.40 million) on loans mainly because of worries about the quality of credit to the agricultural sector. ($1 = 5.8376 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen)