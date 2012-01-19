COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Small Danish financial institution Vestjysk Bank said on Thursday it was considering a conversion of a state hybrid loan into equity, which could put the government in control of the bank.

"The bank, as part of its constant assessment of its capital position, is investigating the possibilities for partially utilising the conversion option linked to the bank's acceptance of state capital," Vestjysk Bank A/S said in a statement.

"An eventual conversion could, depending on the point in time of conversion and amount converted, lead to the state being the main shareholder in the bank," the bank said.

It added, however, that so far it had not applied to the authorities for conversion of the loan into equity.

Vestjysk Bank has a state hybrid capital loan of 1.4 billion Danish crowns ($241.30 million).

Financial daily Borsen said earlier on Thursday that the bank would soon end up in the government's arms through a conversion of the hybrid capital. ($1 = 5.8018 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)