Aug 21 Vestjysk Bank A/S : * Says H1 result before tax DKK 70 million versus loss DKK 65 million * Says H1 core income of DKK 564 million versus DKK 641 million * Says H1 impairments of loans and receivables DKK 200 million versus DKK 393

million * Says H1 core earnings before impairments DKK 270 million versus DKK 328

million * Sees 2014 core earnings at around DKK 450-500 million before impairment

charges * Says strengthening of the bank's solvency in relation to its individual

solvency need * Sees significantly reduced need for impairments compared with 2013 but

uncertainty remains about the precise level