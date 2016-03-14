ZURICH, March 14 LGT, the private banking and
asset management group owned by Liechtenstein's princely
family, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Britain's Vestra
Wealth, which has 5.6 billion pounds ($8 billion) in managed
assets, LGT said on Monday.
Its statement gave no financial terms for the deal.
"With this transaction, LGT will gain a significant foothold
in the important British market, while Vestra Wealth will
further enhance its services to clients in its current
partnership setup," it said.
Founded in 2008 by David Scott, a former managing director
of UBS and co-founder of Scott Goodman Harris, Vestra has 234
staff and offices in London, Bristol and Jersey.
Subject to regulatory approval of the deal, Vestra Wealth
will be renamed LGT Vestra and remain a partnership between LGT
and the original partners. Scott will be chairman of the
management board and Ben Snee the chief executive, it said.
LGT managed assets of 132.2 billion Swiss francs ($134
billion) at the end of last year for wealthy individuals and
institutional clients. It employs around 2,200 people at more
than 20 sites in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East.
($1 = 0.6969 pounds)
($1 = 0.9863 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)