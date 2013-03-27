BRIEF-Kwan On Holdings says fortune decade investments sells 99.97 mln shares
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co
LONDON, March 27 Vesuvius PLC : * Disposal * Disposal of precious metals processing division * Cash consideration of 56.8 mln euros, payable on completion * Completion of disposal is expected by the end of the first half of 2013 * Sell its precious metals processing division to Heimerle + Meule GmbH, a unit
of L. Possehl & Co, mbH * Source text for Eikon:
* Fortune Decade Investments & Twilight Treasure Ltd sells 99.97 million shares & 40 million shares respectively in issued share capital of Co
* FY ended Dec 2016 bank profit before tax of 3.28 billion naira versus 2.99 billion naira year ago
* HAS SIGNED A LEASE WITH TRIVECTOR FOR 850 M² IN POSTHORNET NEW-BUILD PROJECT AT LUND CENTRAL STATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)