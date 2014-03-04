(Adds CEO and analyst comment; updates shares)
By Aastha Agnihotri
March 4 Vesuvius Plc, a maker of
ceramic moulds and linings for steelmakers and foundries,
reported a 14 percent jump in pretax profit as margins recovered
after the company quit less-profitable businesses.
Vesuvius, spun off from Cookson Group in 2012, has also cut
costs as it battles a downturn in European and North American
steel markets.
Shares in the company were up 4.5 percent at 461.85 pence at
1120 GMT, making them one of the top percentage gainers on the
FTSE-250 Midcap Index
The company has disposed of its low-margin refractory
installation business in Canada, closed a steel consumables
plant in China and sold its brick refractories business in
Germany.
Vesuvius also sold its precious metals processing business -
which recycled and supplied semi-finished gold, silver and
platinum to the jewellery industry - last year soon after it
sold its money-losing solar crucibles business.
Margins grew to 9.3 percent from 8.5 percent a year earlier.
"We are exactly in the shape we wanted to be and working for
growth in emerging markets," Chief Executive Francois Wanecq
told Reuters.
"One of the main opportunities for us remains in China. Our
expectation is that the Chinese steel industry will undergo a
transformation as they evolve to a more consumer-driven economy
and this should create a lot of opportunities for us in the
coming years."
Pretax profit rose to 125 million pounds in 2013 from 109.7
million pounds a year earlier.
Trading profit at Vesuvius rose 6.6 percent to 140 million
pounds ($234.04 million) in the year ended Dec. 31.
Revenue fell to 1.51 billion pounds from 1.55 billion
pounds. Revenue at the company's steel division, which accounts
for 70 percent of sales, was flat.
Analysts on average had expected a pretax profit of 120
million pounds on revenue of 1.54 billion pounds according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Numis Securities analysts said in a note that the results
were ahead of their expectations and that margins had improved
despite a 2.4 percent decline in sales.
Steel production fell 2.4 percent in its key North American
market in the year, while it rose 5.4 percent in Europe, Middle
East and Africa.
Vesuvius declared a final dividend of 10.25 pence per share.
Cookson Group's former performance materials division, which
is now called Alent Plc, also reported full-year
results on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.60 British pounds)
(Additional reporting by Aashika Jain; Editing by Joyjeet Das
and Rodney Joyce)