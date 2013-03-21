LONDON, March 21 Vesuvius PLC : * FY headline profit before tax 110.9 million STG versus 156.5 million STG last

year * FY revenue 1,548 million STG versus 1,686 million STG last year * Says have taken decisive action to exit low margin businesses and lower fixed

cost base * Says since the year-end, has decided to exit completely from the solar

crucibles business * Says discussions on disposal of precious metals processing at an advanced

stage * Currently expect trading environment during H1 2013 to be broadly similar to

that experienced in H2 2012 * Says anticipates that group revenue in 2013 will be lower than in 2012 * Undertaken a range of actions to adjust business to current trading

environment, including eliminating jobs * Source text: [ID: nRSU5131Aa]