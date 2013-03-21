LONDON, March 21 Vesuvius PLC :
* FY headline profit before tax 110.9 million STG versus 156.5
million STG last
year
* FY revenue 1,548 million STG versus 1,686 million STG last
year
* Says have taken decisive action to exit low margin businesses
and lower fixed
cost base
* Says since the year-end, has decided to exit completely from
the solar
crucibles business
* Says discussions on disposal of precious metals processing at
an advanced
stage
* Currently expect trading environment during H1 2013 to be
broadly similar to
that experienced in H2 2012
* Says anticipates that group revenue in 2013 will be lower
than in 2012
* Undertaken a range of actions to adjust business to current
trading
environment, including eliminating jobs
