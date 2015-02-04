European shares slip from 20-month highs, Apple suppliers slip
* Miners at four-month low
Feb 4 Vet'Affaires SA :
* Reports Q4 revenue of 33.8 million euros ($38.6 million), down 9.1 percent
* Expects to return to growth in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1I1KagM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8758 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares fall as raw material costs dent profitability (Adds comments, share reaction, detail, background)