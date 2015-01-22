UPDATE 1-Carmat gets approval to resume artificial heart implants trial
May 2 Artificial heart maker Carmat has obtained approval from France's national drugs agency (ANSM) to resume heart implant trials, the company said on Tuesday.
Jan 22 Vetoquinol SA :
* 2014 sales up 5.2 percent to 315.3 million euros ($359.73 million)
* Q4 sales 83.7 million euros versus 80.1 million euros last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, May 2 The top Republican in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected President Donald Trump's suggestion that his party change the chamber's rules to undercut the ability of Democrats to block legislation with filibusters.