BRIEF-Pulse Health says Court approves scheme of arrangement to effect the proposed acquisition
* Supreme Court Of New South Wales made orders approving scheme of arrangement to effect proposed acquisition by Healthe Care Australia
Feb 2 Vexim SA :
* Vexim announces first sales of its Masterflow Injection System in United States
* Announces success of 15 surgeries carried out with Masterflow at Oklahoma Spine Hospital in USA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 2 Perrigo Company Plc said that search warrants were executed at its corporate offices linked to an ongoing investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division.