Sept 22 Vexim SA :
* Says H1 net loss is 3.67 million euros compared to loss of
4.08 million euros last year
* Says H1 sales is 4.91 million euros compared to 2.53
million euros last year
* Says to had 8.2 million euros in cash on June 30
* Expects sustained momentum of sales growth and gross
margin in future
* Remains confident in potentially reaching 10 pct market
share in vertebral compression fracture market in Europe by end
of 2014 and turning profitable in 2015
