Jan 26 Vexim SA :

* FY revenue 10.32 million euros ($11.64 million) versus 6.12 million euros last year

* Q4 revenue 2.93 million euros versus 2.02 million euros last year

* Growth momentum expected to accelerate in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)