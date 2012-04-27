Box Office: 'Wonder Woman' Repeats Box Office Victory, Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' Misfires
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
April 27 VF Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong demand in Asia and Europe and by its acquisition of the Timberland brand.
The owner of the North Face, 7 For All Mankind and Lee brands said it had earned $215.2 million, or $1.91 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $200.7 million, or $1.82 a share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $2.56 billion.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 (Variety.com) - Different weekend, similar story: "Wonder Woman" is box office royalty.
LONDON, June 11 British foreign minister Boris Johnson has urged Conservative Party lawmakers to give Prime Minister Theresa May their full support in a group text message, ITV reported on Sunday.