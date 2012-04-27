April 27 VF Corp posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by strong demand in Asia and Europe and by its acquisition of the Timberland brand.

The owner of the North Face, 7 For All Mankind and Lee brands said it had earned $215.2 million, or $1.91 per share, in the first quarter, compared with $200.7 million, or $1.82 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $2.56 billion.