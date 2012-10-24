Oct 24 Wrangler jeans are getting a makeover in
India and going up-market in the process as parent VF Corp
customizes the all-American denims for the country's
motorcycle-riding population and adds features to suit local
needs.
VF Corp hopes the strategy will add $1.1 billion in revenue
to its Asia-Pacific business over the next five years.
India, with its burgeoning middle class, is a fast-growing
market for international brands that want to capitalize on
opportunities in Asia's third largest economy.
McDonald's Corp recently announced its first
vegetarian-only restaurant in the country in what many industry
watchers say is a sign of how lucrative the market is and how
much multinationals are tailoring to local demands.
Coffee chain Starbucks Corp also customized its
menu for its first Indian store to include more local flavors.
"In India, they understand the western heritage that is
appropriate for the brand because the Indian consumer is open to
the film industry," VF Corp Chief Executive Eric Wiseman said in
an interview, adding that many Indians are familiar with
Westerns, unlike consumers in China.
China and India are the two hot destinations for American
retailers, with the Chinese market much bigger. But many note
that a large English-speaking population exposed to Hollywood
and American pop culture makes the Indian shopper easier to
target.
"The Wrangler position in India ... is targeted at the
premium customer. The brand is aiming to tap into the
potentially large segment of young consumers there whose
lifestyles relate to jeans and motorcycles," Wiseman told
Reuters.
A study by Wrangler in India found most people travel by
two-wheelers in the country, as opposed to their American
counterparts who drive cars.
Taking into account traffic and climatic differences, VF
Corp came up with features like water-repellant material to
safeguard mobile phones and wallets, and making the fit of the
jeans more motorbike-riding friendly.
The new line of jeans costs about 15 percent to 20 percent
more than the average pair of Wrangler denims, Wiseman said.
FROM HORSES TO HORSEPOWER
Wrangler was first sold in the United States in 1947 as
"cowboy" jeans and is still a popular choice for heavy-duty
wear. The price for a standard pair of Wrangler regular fit
jeans for men starts at about $19, according to the company's
website, making them an affordable buy.
Globally, the brand fetches VF Corp about $1.5 billion in
revenue annually. In India, it currently brings in less than $50
million, CEO Wiseman said.
"It is critical to get local, local, local," said Michael
Silverstein, senior partner at The Boston Consulting Group, and
co-author of the "$10 Trillion Dollar Prize," a book about the
emerging Chinese and Indian middle class.
Silverstein estimated there are roughly 300 million Indians
who can buy a pair of jeans for the equivalent of about $20.
That is almost equal to the population of the United States.
Wiseman said Wrangler is developing more products along the
same lines that will be introduced in India in the coming
seasons.
Experiments in localization are still rare for clothing
companies, mostly because they often do not have the scale or
distribution capacity, said Peter Wahlstrom, an analyst with
Morningstar.
VF Corp is among the few companies that manufactures much of
its own merchandise so it has more control over gathering raw
material and distribution.
Its India business is expected to grow at a rate of 22
percent annually, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to
increase by 17 percent.
