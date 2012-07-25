ISTANBUL, July 25 VHV Vermogensverwaltungs AG, part of Germany's VHV Holding, will buy 40 percent of Turkish insurance broker Nart Group's parent company, Nart said in a statement on Wednesday.

Nart has six branches in Turkey and business partners in 126 countries and it provides risk management and insurance services with its 25,000 employees around five continents, the company said. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)