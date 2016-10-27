German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazilian appliance retailer Via Varejo SA expects the market to remain "quite difficult" through the first half of next year, Chief Executive Peter Estermann told analysts on a Thursday earnings call.
"Client traffic is still not growing from a year earlier," said Estermann. "Things won't improve next year as quickly as some expect." (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.