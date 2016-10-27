SAO PAULO Oct 27 Via Varejo SA,
Brazil's largest appliances retailer, is mulling use of a tax
benefit that could add 211 million reais ($67 million) to its
bottom line this year, Alexandre Gonçalves, head of investor
relations, said on Thursday.
The company could make the decision in the fourth quarter
after a year-long analysis, Gonçalves said in a phone interview.
Use of the tax benefit would have added 66 million reais to
Via Varejo's results in the third quarter.
Earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortization, a
gauge of profitability known as EBITDA, would have been 100
million reais higher in the third quarter had the decision
already been made, according to a Tuesday securities filing.
In the first nine months of the year, EBITDA would have been
320 million reais higher with the tax benefit, Gonçalves said.
The issue arose after the government revoked a tax break on
electronic goods, which had exempted Via Varejo from the
so-called Pis and Cofins tax.
"Most of our competitors use the benefit but we were being
conservative," Gonçalves said. Since the law was revoked in the
beginning of the year, Via Varejo has paid a 9.25 percent Pis
and Cofins levy, he added.
Via Varejo posted a net loss of 90 million reais in the
third quarter as Brazil's prolonged recession continued to erode
consumer confidence and demand for electronic goods, according
to the securities filing.
Net sales were virtually stable at 4.11 billion reais,
although sales at stores open for more than a year rose 3.2
percent, a sign that economic conditions may be gradually
improving.
"Our business is heavily dependent on the macroeconomic
outlook. We don't see the recovery starting immediately but the
cut in Brazil's benchmark interest rate signals we may be near
an inflection point," Gonçalves said.
($1 = 3.16 reais)
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)