German stocks - Factors to watch on May 15
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
SAO PAULO Aug 8 France's Cnova N.V. on Monday announced a binding reorganization agreement regarding its Brazilian activities within home appliances retailer Via Varejo , according to a securities filing.
For all of its ownership interest in the local subsidiary Cnova Brazil, France's Cnova will receive about 97 million of its own ordinary shares currently held by Via Varejo and a cash consideration of approximately $5 million. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Matthew Lewis)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, May 15 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Monday:
* Q1 NET PROFIT 313,402 ZLOTYS VERSUS 164,436 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO