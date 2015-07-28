(Recasts to add details on plans, company comments, share
performance)
SAO PAULO, July 28 Via Varejo SA,
Brazil's largest appliance retailer, could use acquisitions as a
way to counter weak domestic sales of consumer electronics,
refrigerators and furniture, Chief Executive Office Libano
Barroso said on Tuesday.
Barroso told investors at an earnings conference call that
Via Varejo's financial structure allows the company to make any
acquisition, without elaborating on potential targets, market
segments or regions.
"We have the option to look at a non-organic way of growing,
any acquisition opportunity in the market given our financial
structure," Barroso noted.
Via Varejo, which was born from GPA SA's acquisition of
Brazil's top-two appliance retailers, is treading carefully on
future store openings after a 22 percent slump in revenue and
higher costs triggered a net loss in the second quarter. The
firm shut down 15 stores this month as Brazil's steepest
downturn in 25 years weighed down sales.
Shares dropped as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after it
reported a loss of 13 million reais ($5.4 million) in the
quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operational profits known as EBITDA,
sank 51 percent to 240 million reais last quarter.
The company's woes reflect years of stagnation in Latin
America's largest economy that only began to translate into
slower sales activity and rising unemployment this year. Via
Varejo also announced several measures to cut costs including
the elimination of nearly 5,000 job positions, a renegotiation
of rent contracts and a revision of marketing expenses.
The outlook for sales in July remains "quite challenging,"
Barroso added. Yet, executives said that gross margins will
remain stable in the coming quarters.
"We feel that despite the sluggish macro environment
profitability touched bottom," Tobias Stingelin, an analyst with
Credit Suisse Securities, said in a client note.
