Nov 12 Viacom Inc is cutting the number
of TV advertisements it airs in a bid to boost ratings. But the
owner of MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon has drawn
skepticism by saying the move will also help it raise ad prices.
A cut in ads would not necessarily improve prices, in part
because the media company shows more ads than average in the
industry, media buyers and analysts said.
They added that a drop in ads would only put Viacom in line
with rivals rather than turn it into a premium, low-ad
destination.
By slashing ads Viacom is following some of its leading
rivals in an attempt to reverse declining ratings and
advertising revenues as 'cord cutters' abandon pay television,
often for ad-free subscription services like Netflix Inc
.
Domestic advertising revenue at Viacom fell 7 percent in the
most recent quarter, the company said on Thursday.
Viacom in October began reducing the number of ads on a
number of its networks. In some cases, the ad slots will be
filled with short-form programming, promotional spots for other
shows or in the cases of original content, longer shows, Jeff
Lucas, head of ad sales at Viacom, told Reuters in an interview.
"We expect over time, as the viewing experience improves,
that will improve ratings and we do believe there are some
pricing opportunities," Viacom Chief Executive Officer Philippe
Dauman told analysts on Thursday's earnings call.
The New York-based media company said ad rates can rise as
it offers fewer ad slots, improves ad targeting with its new
Vantage data service, and increases promotional "branded"
content through a service called Velocity.
"There has always been demand for our inventory and when we
add more value to it, it increases the demand," Lucas said.
Viacom is not alone in cutting ads. Time Warner Inc
Chief Executive Jeff Bewkes announced last week that its truTV
network would cut ads and Twenty-First Century Fox has
been making similar moves.
Industry analysts and media buyers said it was too early to
gauge any effect on prices from the cut in volume, but some were
skeptical that Viacom, or any of its competitors, will be able
to command a higher price for less inventory unless all networks
cut ads. And even then, the price hikes would not necessarily
make up for the drop in ad volume.
"If everybody cut their commercials in half, that would have
a dramatic impact but it would also result in television
bleeding revenues," said one media buyer, who spoke on condition
of anonymity.
In the last quarter, 25.6 percent of Viacom's viewing time
was commercials, up from 24 percent a year ago, according to an
analysis of Nielsen data conducted by Pivotal Research analyst
Brian Wieser. Industry-wide, ads accounted for 19.5 percent of
viewing time, up from 18.8 percent a year ago, he said.
"This makes sense particularly given that they are widely
known in the advertising community as having heavy ad loads,"
Wieser said.
Reducing ads may increase viewership, but it is not going to
help improve advertising revenue, at least in the short-term,
said Cowen analyst Doug Creutz.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Tom Brown)