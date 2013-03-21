March 21 Viacom Inc named TV journalist
Deborah Norville and World Economic Forum advisor Cristiana
Falcone Sorrell to its board of directors on Thursday.
Norville, anchor of the newsmagazine TV show Inside Edition,
has also been a correspondent and anchor for a variety of CBS
news programs and co-host of NBC's morning show Today.
Falcone Sorrell is a senior advisor to the chairman of the
World Economic Forum. She is also a consultant with the
Inter-American Development Bank.
"Cristiana's experience across global economies and her
track record of launching innovative development campaigns and
Deborah's depth of knowledge based on her exceptional career in
the media industry will provide important ongoing guidance and
perspective," Viacom chairman Sumner Redstone said in a
statement.
Viacom expanded its board from 11 to 13 directors with
addition of Norville and Falcone Sorrell.