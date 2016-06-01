(Repeats story with no change to text)
By Dan Levine
NEW YORK May 31 Viacom Inc's chief
executive and independent directors would face an uphill
courtroom battle to remain on the board if controlling
shareholder Sumner Redstone followed through on a threat to
remove them, legal experts said on Tuesday.
Lead Independent Director Fred Salerno on Monday questioned
93-year-old Redstone's mental competence and said any move to
oust Viacom's six independent directors would be "legally
flawed."
But unlike some companies, Viacom's corporate charter gave
Redstone's National Amusements Inc (NAI) the ability to
immediately remove Viacom's board at any time under Delaware
law, said Lawrence Hamermesh, a corporate law professor at
Widener University Delaware Law School.
NAI holds 80 percent of the voting shares in Viacom and CBS
Corp.
The ousted directors could petition a Delaware judge to
issue a "status quo" order that keeps them on the board while
the case is being litigated. Such orders are somewhat easier to
obtain than a formal injunction in other kinds of civil cases,
Hamermesh said.
However, status quo orders are meant to last only a few
weeks. A Delaware judge would likely be reluctant to delve into
questions about Redstone's mental competency when that issue is
already being litigated in other courts, said Minor Myers, a
corporate law professor at Brooklyn Law School.
"It appears to be an uphill battle," Myers said.
Earlier this month, Redstone removed Viacom CEO Philippe
Dauman and Viacom board member George Abrams from NAI's board,
as well as the seven-person trust that will control the voting
shares after Redstone exits.
Dauman, 62, has filed a legal challenge to stop his removal
from the trust, arguing that Redstone was being manipulated by
his daughter, Shari. She has called that allegation "absurd" and
said her father made his own decisions.
Last week, a statement from Sumner Redstone, issued by his
spokesman, said the media mogul was considering replacing Dauman
and Viacom's board of directors.
The directors are hobbled by the fact that shares of Viacom
have risen since Dauman was removed from NAI's board, Myers
said, which undercuts any corporate governance argument they
could make.
Some Viacom shareholders said they were concerned that the
public battle involving the CEO, the board and Redstone was a
distraction at a time when the U.S. media company should focus
on turning its business around.
"I would rather they would stay focused," said Mario
Gabelli, whose asset management firm was the second-largest
owner of voting shares of Viacom. "I like the current board, but
I am sure I will like the new board too."
A representative for Viacom declined to comment.
Salvatore Muoio, another owner of voting shares of Viacom,
said he believed that the board was doing right by shareholders
because he agreed with their contention that Sumner Redstone was
not the one making the decisions.
"I believe there is no Sumner at this point," Muoio said. "I
believe it's all his daughter."
A spokesperson for Redstone's daughter said Shari had "made
it abundantly clear that she has no desire to manage Viacom nor
Chair its Board."
"What she wants for Viacom is the best management in place,
and strong, independent Directors who will properly oversee that
management," the spokesperson, Nancy Sterling, said in a
statement.
