Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 22
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
NEW YORK, Sept 26 (IFR) - Media conglomerate Viacom is preparing to price a US dollar bond as soon as this week, market sources told IFR on Monday.
Citigroup is one of the banks on the deal, which could total US$1bn in size, sources said. (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Paul Kilby and Jack Doran)
ZURICH, May 22 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
BEIJING, May 22 China said on Monday it will impose hefty penalties on sugar imports after lobbying by domestic mills, but experts said the ruling may not go far enough to stem the flow of lower-priced sweetener into the world's top importer.