Nov 14 Viacom

* Ceo says expects "significant improvement in full year ad sales growth" next year

* Says for 2014 it is forecasting a book tax rate of 34.5 percent

* Ceo says company expects mid single digit advertising growth in current fiscal first quarter

* Says it will see growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit range in 2014 affiliate revenue

* Says growth rate for media networks programming expense will be in the high single digits