Venezuela's cash-strapped PDVSA makes $2.2 bln bond payments - bondholders
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two bondholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
Nov 14 Viacom
* Ceo says expects "significant improvement in full year ad sales growth" next year
* Says for 2014 it is forecasting a book tax rate of 34.5 percent
* Ceo says company expects mid single digit advertising growth in current fiscal first quarter
* Says it will see growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit range in 2014 affiliate revenue
* Says growth rate for media networks programming expense will be in the high single digits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CARACAS, April 12 Venezuela's cash-strapped state oil company PDVSA has made roughly $2.2 billion in bond payments, two bondholders told Reuters on Wednesday.
* CEO says does not expect another big financial hit from A400M this year