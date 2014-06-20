(Corrects quotation in paragraph 2 to read "anticompetitive
effects" instead of "anticompetitive efforts")
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 20 A federal judge on Friday
rejected Viacom Inc's effort to dismiss Cablevision
Systems Corp's antitrust lawsuit accusing it of forcing
cable providers and subscribers to buy channels they don't want.
U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan said
Cablevision's allegations, backed by subscription and
demographic evidence, that Viacom engaged in illegal "bundling"
were strong enough to "support plausibly an inference of
anticompetitive effects."
Cablevision had accused Viacom of engaging in "strong-armed"
tactics to coerce it into paying for 14 low-rated or obscure
"suite networks" if it also wanted eight "core networks,"
including four deemed "commercially critical": BET, Comedy
Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.
It has said the alternative would have been a roughly $1
billion "penalty," and complained that Viacom's bundling
practices hogged bandwidth that it could have used for more
popular channels from other programmers.
In response, Viacom said bundling was a valid and
longstanding industry practice, and that Cablevision's contract
did not permit an "a la carte" approach to selecting channels.
It also said Cablevision's legal position was the opposite of a
position that the company had taken recently in a similar case.
Viacom spokesman Jeremy Zweig declined to comment
immediately.
A Cablevision spokeswoman, Kelly McAndrew, also had no
immediate comment.
Cablevision had also asked Swain to issue an injunction
requiring Viacom to license core networks without also licensing
suite networks. The judge said it was too early in the
litigation to do so. Cablevision filed its lawsuit in February
2013.
Viacom is based in New York, and Cablevision in Bethpage,
New York. The media industry has seen the case as a potential
benchmark in the relationship between programmers such as Viacom
and distributors such as Cablevision.
In Friday trading, Cablevision shares fell 6 cents to
$17.38, and Viacom shares fell $1.24 to $85.76.
The case is Cablevision Systems Corp et al. v. Viacom
International Inc et al., U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, 13-01278.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)