Oct 25 Media mogul Sumner Redstone on Tuesday
sued two ex-girlfriends for civil claims including elder abuse,
alleging he was forced to borrow $100 million from the private
company that holds his shares in CBS Corp and Viacom
to cover tax obligations on gifts he gave to the women.
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, says
Redstone cashed in stock options and restricted shares of Viacom
and CBS in order to give $45 million each to Manuela Herzer and
Sydney Holland. That triggered additional tax liabilities of
over $90 million, the lawsuit said, forcing Redstone to borrow
from National Amusements.
