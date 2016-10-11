Oct 11 CBS Corp Chief Executive Leslie
Moonves should get five years without interference from Sumner
Redstone's family if the media company is merged with Viacom Inc
, investor Mario Gabelli told CNBC on Tuesday.
The Redstone family's National Amusements Inc holds 80
percent of the voting shares in CBS and Viacom, and has urged
the two companies to consider a merger.
"Give him five years," said Gabelli, who is the
second-largest owner of voting shares of both Viacom and CBS
after the Redstone family.
"Say I will stay off your case," he said, referring to Shari
Redstone, daughter of the media magnate, who has been taking a
more active role in her father's business interests in the past
year.
Both CBS and Viacom have formed independent board committees
to consider a merger at the behest of National Amusements, but
it is not clear if terms can be reached. National Amusements has
said it will not support any other transaction, nor will it give
up its controlling interest in the companies.
Viacom, which owns Comedy Central, MTV and film studio
Paramount, has been struggling with declining ratings and ad
revenue. Moonves wants autonomy to run the combined company if a
merger takes places, sources have told Reuters.
A spokeswoman for Shari Redstone declined to comment.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Bill Rigby)