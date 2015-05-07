May 7 Sumner Redstone, the 91-year-old owner of Viacom Inc and CBS Corp, said on Thursday the decision on who will succeed him as chairman of both media companies has not been made and that he is still in charge.

"Despite press reports to the contrary, decisions have not yet been made," Redstone said in a statement.

Earlier this week press reports said that Redstone decided to make his daughter, Shari Redstone, chairman after he dies.

"After my death, my ownership interest in the companies will be overseen by a group of seven trustees who will make fiduciary decisions based solely on the best interests of the beneficiaries of the trust," he added in the statement.

"Until that time, I will continue to make all such decisions."

Redstone controls about 80 percent of the voting shares in CBS and Viacom through a holding company, National Amusements.

Viacom CEO Philippe Dauman and Shari are both trustees.

Speculation on Redstone's health has intensified in recent months since the mogul has been largely absent from earnings calls. Redstone commonly kicks off analyst calls by heaping praise on Dauman and CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves. His last appearance during a call was in November.

The fate of Viacom and CBS has also been on the minds of Wall Street since both companies could be in play once Redstone dies.

Redstone added on Thursday: "As I have always said, I believe strongly in professional management and appropriate corporate governance.

"Decisions about who will succeed me as chairman of CBS and Viacom will be made by the Boards of the respective companies, and not by any individual." (Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)