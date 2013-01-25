Jan 25 Viacom Inc, parent of cable
networks MTV and Nickelodeon and movie studio Paramount
Pictures, paid Chief Executive Philippe Dauman about $10 million
less in 2012 than a year earlier, a regulatory filing showed.
Dauman was paid $33.4 million in the year ended Sept. 30. ()
In 2010, he was paid $84.5 million in cash and stock, making
him the highest-paid corporate executive in the United States.
Viacom has been facing challenges at MTV and Nickelodeon,
which are in a ratings slump.
In contrast, CBS, which split from Viacom in 2006,
has benefited both from hit shows and diversifying revenues from
a mainly advertising-led business model to other revenue streams
such as selling content to online services such as Netflix Inc
.
Viacom shares closed at $59.02 on the Nasdaq on Friday.