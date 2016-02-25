Feb 25 Viacom Inc Chief Executive
Philippe Dauman's lawyers failed to persuade a New York judge to
quash his deposition in a high-profile lawsuit over media mogul
Sumner Redstone's mental competency.
In a hearing Thursday afternoon, New York state Supreme Court
Justice Kathryn Freed ruled that a deposition of Dauman could be
conducted.
The ruling was the latest in a lawsuit filed in November in
Los Angeles by Redstone's ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, who has
sued over her removal as the 92-year-old Redstone's health care
agent in favor of Dauman. She claims Redstone was not mentally
competent to make that decision in October 2015.
