Feb 25 Viacom Inc Chief Executive Philippe Dauman's lawyers failed to persuade a New York judge to quash his deposition in a high-profile lawsuit over media mogul Sumner Redstone's mental competency.

In a hearing Thursday afternoon, New York state Supreme Court Justice Kathryn Freed ruled that a deposition of Dauman could be conducted.

The ruling was the latest in a lawsuit filed in November in Los Angeles by Redstone's ex-girlfriend Manuela Herzer, who has sued over her removal as the 92-year-old Redstone's health care agent in favor of Dauman. She claims Redstone was not mentally competent to make that decision in October 2015.

