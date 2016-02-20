(Adds details on pay, ISS concerns)
By Ross Kerber
BOSTON Feb 19 Institutional Shareholder
Services on Friday recommended Viacom Inc investors
withhold support for six of the media company's directors, as
the largest proxy adviser cited several concerns including their
oversight of executive compensation.
ISS, which advises big institutional investors on how to
vote their shares in corporate elections, also recommended
investors support a shareholder proposal calling on the company
to adopt a recapitalization plan to give each share an equal
vote.
Viacom has faced criticism about its corporate governance in
recent months after the ex-girlfriend of its longtime leader
Sumner Redstone raised questions in a lawsuit about the elderly
billionaire's mental competence.
Redstone, now 92 years old, gave up his roles as executive
chairman of Viacom and of broadcaster CBS Corp earlier
this month.
ISS has urged votes against Viacom directors in past years
with little impact, because a majority of its voting shares are
controlled by Redstone's holding company National Amusements.
Still, the votes set to be cast at Viacom's annual meeting
on March 14 will test how much confidence outside investors have
in the company's leaders including Chief Executive Philippe
Dauman, now also executive chairman.
In a research paper for clients, ISS recommended investors
vote for Dauman, but suggested they vote against directors
including the five members of Viacom's compensation committee.
These included committee chair Frederic Salerno and Deborah
Norville, the broadcast journalist, because of what ISS called
"a continuing misalignment between executive compensation and
company performance."
Among other things, ISS cited how Dauman's pay rose
significantly in 2015 even as it turned in a disappointing
financial performance.
In a Jan. 22 filing Viacom said it paid Dauman $54.2 million
for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2015, up from $44.3 million
in the previous year. During the most recent fiscal year its
shares fell 44 percent.
Viacom said in a statement it strongly disagrees with ISS'
analysis and said it contains inaccuracies, which it did not
specify.
"The Viacom board pays great attention to its governance and
its responsibilities to all stockholders," Viacom said.
