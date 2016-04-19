REFILE-Tech, banks keep European stocks afloat
LONDON, May 23 Nokia shares jumped more than 6 percent to their highest levels in more than a year and were a standout in an otherwise sluggish open on European stock markets on Tuesday.
April 19 Viacom Inc's carriage deal with Dish Network Corp is scheduled to expire at the end of the day Wednesday and there is no agreement in sight, a Viacom spokesman told Reuters Tuesday.
"We are extremely disappointed that DISH has not engaged in a serious way to reach an agreement," the company said in a statement. Dish did not immediately return calls.
The two companies have been in talks for several months. On Tuesday, Viacom started running a crawl across the screen on all of its networks alerting Dish customers of a possible blackout.
HELSINKI, May 23 Nokia has settled its patent dispute with Apple and signed a business collaboration deal with the U.S. giant, the Finnish firm said on Tuesday, sending its shares sharply higher.