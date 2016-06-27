June 27 A federal appeals court on Monday said
Google and Viacom need not face a nationwide lawsuit claiming
they illegally tracked the activity of children under the age of
13 who watched videos and played video games on the Nickelodeon
website.
The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Philadelphia
largely upheld a January 2015 lower court ruling dismissing
claims that Google, which is a unit of Alphabet Inc,
and Viacom Inc violated the federal Video Privacy
Protection Act by planting "cookies" on children's computers.
But the appeals court also revived one privacy claim against
Viacom, which alleged that the company promised not to collect
personal information about children but did so anyway.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by David
Gregorio)