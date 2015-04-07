April 7 Shares of MTV owner Viacom Inc slipped on Tuesday, a day after the company hit the pause button on a $20 billion share buyback program and announced slew of restructuring steps that will result in a charge of $785 million.

Viacom, which also owns movie studio Paramount Pictures and the Comedy Central cable channel, foreshadowed earlier this year its plans to restructure in the face of falling cable ratings.

Viacom is struggling to adjust to shifting viewing habits as people ditch pricey cable subscriptions in favor of video streaming products offered by companies such as Netflix Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Hulu.

But the extent of the reorganization took the market by surprise, and the company's shares fell as much as 2.3 percent.

Analysts at Wunderlich Securities said they had expected the charges - related to job cuts and reorganizing three of Viacom's domestic network groups into two - to total about $550 million.

"While we'd argue the long term benefits of cost savings trump the delay of roughly $1 billion in stock repurchases, we expect a negative reaction from the market," Jefferies analysts wrote in a client note.

However, they said the worst was probably behind the stock.

Viacom has been plagued by weak ratings since early 2014, although the company has said the figures do not accurately capture viewership of its TV programs watched on other devices.

Chief Executive Philippe Dauman said in January that Viacom planned to introduce an online video streaming product for its children's cable network, Nickelodeon, jumping on the direct-to-consumer bandwagon. Time Warner Inc's HBO and CBS Corp announced video streaming initiatives last fall.

Analysts at Nomura Securities were cautious about the company's prospects.

"...Until a tangible TV ratings recovery takes place, it will be difficult to endorse Viacom's content, which has recently lost key personalities Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert," the analysts wrote in a note.

Voting control of Viacom is held by National Amusements Inc, a private company controlled by billionaire Sumner Redstone.

The company's shares were down 1.9 percent at $67.31 in early afternoon trading on the Nasdaq. Up to Monday's close, the stock had fallen 8.8 percent this year. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar and Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru and Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Ted Kerr)