May 23 Viacom Inc increased its quarterly dividend by 10 percent to 27.5 cents per share on Wednesday.

The company, which owns cable networks such as MTV and Comedy Central as well as the Paramount movie studio, will pay the revised dividend on July 2 with a record date of June 15.

This will be the first dividend increase for the shareholders of the media company since it raised the dividend by about 67 percent in May last year.

Its class B shares were trading at $46.53 on the Nasdaq, marginally below Tuesday's close.