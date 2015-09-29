LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 Cablevision Systems Inc and Viacom Inc are discussing a possible settlement of an antitrust lawsuit in which the cable operator accuses Viacom of forcing distributors and subscribers to buy channels they do not want, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The case is on hold for 45 days, according to a court filing. Cablevision recently agreed to a $17.7 billion takeover by European telecommunications company Altice.

Cablevision and Viacom declined to comment. (Reporting by Nate Raymond and Lisa Richwine; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)