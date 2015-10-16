Oct 16 Cablevision Systems Inc and
Viacom Inc have settled an antitrust lawsuit in which
Cablevision had accused Viacom of forcing distributors and
subscribers to buy channels they did not want.
Cablevision and Viacom are simultaneously entering into
"mutually beneficial" business arrangements, the companies said
in a joint statement on Friday.
No further details of the settlement were disclosed.
Cablevision had accused Viacom of engaging in strong-arm
tactics to coerce it into paying for 14 low-rated or obscure
"suite networks" if it also wanted eight "core networks", which
including four deemed "commercially critical": BET, Comedy
Central, MTV and Nickelodeon.
Reuters had reported in September that the two companies
were discussing a possible settlement.
Cablevision agreed to a $17.7 billion takeover by European
telecommunications company Altice NV in September.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)