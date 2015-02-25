Host former NFL player Michael Strahan and members of the audience are ''slimed'' during the inaugural 2014 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports awards at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Viacom Inc's (VIAB.O) Nickelodeon unveiled on Wednesday a paid streaming service for children called Noggin that will launch on March 5 for $5.99 a month.

The mobile subscription service will be available for Apple Inc's (AAPL.O) iPhone, iPad and iPod touch devices.

Aimed at pre-school aged children, the advertising-free app will feature shows such as Blue's Clues, Little Bear and Miss Spider's Sunny Patch Friends. It will also include music and educational videos.

Noggin serves as a complement to the Nick Jr. app, which features live streaming video as well as on-demand episodes that are available with a paid-TV subscription.

Nickelodeon said it is in discussions with pay-TV distributors about offering Noggin as a premium complement to its authenticated subscribers.

